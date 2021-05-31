Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,111.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $812,188.44 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00083644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.01041036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.09 or 0.09680548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

