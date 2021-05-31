Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

