Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.71. 410,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,076. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154 over the last 90 days. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

