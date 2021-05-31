Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 225.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $152.19 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

