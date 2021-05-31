Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

