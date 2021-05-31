Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 866.50 ($11.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 812.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 766.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.50. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

