Bodycote’s (BYPLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYPLF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.