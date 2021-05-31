BOMB Hits One Day Volume of $201,047.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BOMB has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $201,047.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003498 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,530 coins and its circulating supply is 905,742 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

