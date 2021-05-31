Bonfida One Day Trading Volume Hits $759,199.00 (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005350 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $759,199.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonfida

