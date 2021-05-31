British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,386 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.