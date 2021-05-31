Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 14,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,752. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

