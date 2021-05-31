Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $766.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,785. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. 1,807,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

