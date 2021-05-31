Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.03. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. 495,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $4,068,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

