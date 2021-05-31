Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.00 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

