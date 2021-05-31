Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $106.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.90 million and the highest is $108.40 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

