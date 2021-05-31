Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $360.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.47. 337,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,162. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

