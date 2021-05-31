Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $90.67

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 8,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

