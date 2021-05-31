Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $78.54

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,243. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

