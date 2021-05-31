Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $273.62

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.62.
DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.62. 1,850,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,520. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.