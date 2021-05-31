Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $273.62

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.62.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.62. 1,850,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,520. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

