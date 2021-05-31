Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $18.10

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

