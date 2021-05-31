Brokers Issue Forecasts for FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $69.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

