BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

