C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.02 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

