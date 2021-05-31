CafeSwap Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00008873 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $82,355.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

