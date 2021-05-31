Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 2.15. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,478 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

