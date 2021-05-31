Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $131.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

