Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.88 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,715. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

