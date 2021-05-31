Camden Capital LLC Acquires 12,394 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 6,929,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

