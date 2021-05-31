Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 1,291,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

