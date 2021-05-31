Camden Capital LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 1,946,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,779. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.58.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

