Camden Capital LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.22. 2,271,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

