Camden Capital LLC Purchases 26,326 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 68,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.85. 3,384,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

