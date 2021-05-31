Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

