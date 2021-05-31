Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$13.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$4.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

