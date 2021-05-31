Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

LON PRSM opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Blue Prism Group has a 12-month low of GBX 930.37 ($12.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market cap of £897.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

