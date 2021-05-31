Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.54.

CWB stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,499. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

