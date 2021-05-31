Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 6.40.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
