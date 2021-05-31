Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $192.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

