CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

