Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

PMT stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

