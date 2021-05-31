Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.