Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $530.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.