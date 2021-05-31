Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $694.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

