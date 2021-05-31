Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

