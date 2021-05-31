Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.43. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

In related news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

