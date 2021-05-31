Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.60 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

