Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $938,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.