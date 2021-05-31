Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 279,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

