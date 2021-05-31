Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 113 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,457. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

