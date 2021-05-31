Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,443. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

